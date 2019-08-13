Comparing of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Both Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.37 N/A -0.23 0.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.60 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynagas LNG Partners LP and DHT Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and DHT Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s average price target while its potential upside is 130.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP has -58.46% weaker performance while DHT Holdings Inc. has 44.13% stronger performance.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.