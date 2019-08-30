Comparing of DXC Technology Company (DXC) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 57 0.42 N/A 4.19 13.31 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DXC Technology Company and 21Vianet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3% 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology Company has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 21Vianet Group Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DXC Technology Company and 21Vianet Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 3 1 2.25 21Vianet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DXC Technology Company’s upside potential currently stands at 72.33% and an $56.8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DXC Technology Company and 21Vianet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 61.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DXC Technology Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89% 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81%

For the past year DXC Technology Company had bullish trend while 21Vianet Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors DXC Technology Company beats 21Vianet Group Inc.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.