Comparing of DURECT Corporation (DRRX) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DURECT Corporation has 38.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand DURECT Corporation has 3.97% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have DURECT Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.90% -44.70% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting DURECT Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for DURECT Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.75 1.63 2.62

$3 is the average target price of DURECT Corporation, with a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Other companies have a potential upside of 85.06%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, DURECT Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DURECT Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year DURECT Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DURECT Corporation are 3.7 and 3.4. Competitively, DURECT Corporation’s rivals have 3.03 and 2.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. DURECT Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DURECT Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

DURECT Corporation is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.9. Competitively, DURECT Corporation’s rivals are 13.67% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

DURECT Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors DURECT Corporation beats DURECT Corporation’s peers.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.