Comparing of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 142,421,159.72% 1.60% 0.90% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 2.38M 2 43.48 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.3. In other hand, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.