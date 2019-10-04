Comparing of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) and Its Peers

As Restaurants company, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has 90.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 101,316,275.06% -31.40% 6.70% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 82.36M 81 28.97 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 2.35 3.43 2.49

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $84.8, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. The potential upside of the rivals is 32.93%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s rivals beat Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.