Comparing of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 72 5.06 N/A 2.77 26.92 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 2 0.09 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -83% -23.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s 2.59 beta is the reason why it is 159.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87 is Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 2.9%. Insiders held 0.3% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.95% -2.37% 7.57% -0.04% 14.41% 16.16% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -29.39% -9.88% -31.03% -40.7% -58.49% 6.19%

For the past year Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. was more bullish than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.