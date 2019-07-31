Comparing of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation 88 2.65 N/A 4.12 21.07 Entergy Corporation 96 1.89 N/A 5.22 18.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Entergy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Duke Energy Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Duke Energy Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Entergy Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.09 shows that Duke Energy Corporation is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Entergy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Duke Energy Corporation's Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entergy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and Entergy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Duke Energy Corporation is $92.75, with potential upside of 5.71%. Entergy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106 consensus price target and a 2.04% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Duke Energy Corporation looks more robust than Entergy Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Duke Energy Corporation and Entergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 91.7% respectively. Duke Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Energy Corporation -1.15% -4.04% -3.13% 1.41% 11.51% 0.57% Entergy Corporation 2.19% 1.3% 7.76% 12.54% 22.58% 11.87%

For the past year Duke Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Entergy Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Entergy Corporation beats Duke Energy Corporation.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.