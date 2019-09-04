Comparing of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

We are comparing Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.02 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 demonstrates Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 4.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.