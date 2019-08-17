Comparing of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Its Rivals

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has 25.39% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.