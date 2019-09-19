Comparing of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 43 1.67 N/A 1.81 24.74

Table 1 demonstrates DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.5 consensus price target and a -15.60% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.9%. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s stock price has smaller growth than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.