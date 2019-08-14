Comparing of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

This is a contrast between DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -8.23 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 64 9.19 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DropCar Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.86 shows that DropCar Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Manhattan Associates Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. Its rival Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. DropCar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DropCar Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Manhattan Associates Inc. is $92, which is potential 9.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.