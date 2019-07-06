Comparing of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

As Application Software companies, DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.80 N/A -12.05 0.00 LINE Corporation 34 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DropCar Inc. and LINE Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. LINE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DropCar Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DropCar Inc. and LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 3.7% respectively. DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.43%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has 29.86% stronger performance while LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance.

Summary

LINE Corporation beats DropCar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.