Comparing of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

We will be contrasting the differences between DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.84 N/A -12.05 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 84 26.25 N/A 0.50 176.43

Table 1 demonstrates DropCar Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Alteryx Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DropCar Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential downside is -24.49% and its consensus target price is $88.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DropCar Inc. and Alteryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 96.7%. Insiders held 21.43% of DropCar Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86% Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04%

For the past year DropCar Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.