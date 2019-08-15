Comparing of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Since Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 4.68 N/A -0.07 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dropbox Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

Dropbox Inc.’s upside potential is 46.76% at a $25.33 consensus target price. Competitively StoneCo Ltd. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 8.13%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Dropbox Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Dropbox Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats Dropbox Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.