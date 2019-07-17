Comparing of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.05 N/A -1.23 0.00 Oracle Corporation 53 4.90 N/A 2.68 20.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dropbox Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dropbox Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7%

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox Inc. and Oracle Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Dropbox Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, and a 31.74% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Oracle Corporation is $56.86, which is potential -1.95% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than Oracle Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dropbox Inc. and Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.4% and 58.3% respectively. About 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 33.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has weaker performance than Oracle Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Oracle Corporation beats Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.