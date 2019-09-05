Comparing of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 5.11 N/A -0.07 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

In table 1 we can see Dropbox Inc. and Materialise NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dropbox Inc. and Materialise NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Materialise NV has 2.2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and Materialise NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Dropbox Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 14.30%. On the other hand, Materialise NV’s potential upside is 1.14% and its consensus target price is $19.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dropbox Inc. seems more appealing than Materialise NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares and 22.6% of Materialise NV shares. About 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Materialise NV has 0.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend while Materialise NV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Materialise NV beats Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.