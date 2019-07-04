Comparing of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Diversified company, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Drive Shack Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Drive Shack Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.30% -9.30% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Drive Shack Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Drive Shack Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

$7 is the consensus price target of Drive Shack Inc., with a potential upside of 48.62%. The potential upside of the peers is 18.24%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Drive Shack Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Drive Shack Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Drive Shack Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc.’s peers have 3.10 and 3.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Drive Shack Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Drive Shack Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Drive Shack Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. does not pay a dividend.

