Comparing of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.03 N/A -0.66 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 6.13 N/A 0.14 93.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Drive Shack Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -9.3% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Drive Shack Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gladstone Land Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Drive Shack Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

The average target price of Drive Shack Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 48.94%. Competitively Gladstone Land Corporation has a consensus target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 4.97%. Based on the data shown earlier, Drive Shack Inc. is looking more favorable than Gladstone Land Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Drive Shack Inc. shares and 30.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares. About 0.4% of Drive Shack Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34% Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation beats Drive Shack Inc.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.