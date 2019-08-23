Comparing of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.44 N/A -2.60 0.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.14 N/A 1.79 26.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dril-Quip Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Dril-Quip Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. In other hand, Seacor Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dril-Quip Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.64% for Dril-Quip Inc. with consensus price target of $44.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares and 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares. 0.9% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.