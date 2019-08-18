Comparing of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.40 N/A -2.60 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 9 0.29 N/A 0.41 15.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dril-Quip Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dril-Quip Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -6.86% for Dril-Quip Inc. with average target price of $44. Keane Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 125.99% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Keane Group Inc. appears more favorable than Dril-Quip Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dril-Quip Inc. and Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.9% respectively. 0.9% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. has 75.22% stronger performance while Keane Group Inc. has -23.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.