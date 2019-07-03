Comparing of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Since Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.50 N/A -0.06 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 6 15676.21 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Mmtec Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.