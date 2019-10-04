Comparing of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -9.20 0.00 Plug Power Inc. 2 -0.26 220.11M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DPW Holdings Inc. and Plug Power Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6% Plug Power Inc. 9,139,642,071.17% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.29 beta means DPW Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 229.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Plug Power Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DPW Holdings Inc. Its rival Plug Power Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Plug Power Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DPW Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares and 33.8% of Plug Power Inc. shares. 1% are DPW Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Plug Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01% Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Plug Power Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Plug Power Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.