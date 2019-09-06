Comparing of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 17 0.12 N/A -9.20 0.00 Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 52 3.52 N/A 3.06 19.06

Table 1 highlights DPW Holdings Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DPW Holdings Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9%

Volatility and Risk

DPW Holdings Inc. is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.29. Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DPW Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DPW Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares and 98.49% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. shares. DPW Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. -3.55% 1.85% 2.24% 14.85% -3.12% 36.04%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Advanced Energy Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.