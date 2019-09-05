Comparing of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Both Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) are each other’s competitor in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. 50 0.69 N/A 4.95 9.78 Trecora Resources 9 0.80 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dow Inc. and Trecora Resources.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dow Inc. and Trecora Resources’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 5.7% Trecora Resources 0.00% -1.6% -0.9%

Liquidity

Dow Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Trecora Resources which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Trecora Resources is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dow Inc. and Trecora Resources can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Trecora Resources 0 0 0 0.00

Dow Inc.’s consensus target price is $54.71, while its potential upside is 26.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of Dow Inc. shares and 49.9% of Trecora Resources shares. About 0.1% of Dow Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% are Trecora Resources’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73% Trecora Resources -1.35% -0.63% 1.5% 9.33% -36.31% 21.67%

For the past year Dow Inc. had bearish trend while Trecora Resources had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dow Inc. beats Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates natural gas pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. Trecora Resources also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold dorÃ©. The company was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.