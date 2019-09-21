Comparing of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Its Competitors

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is a company in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Dow Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Dow Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Dow Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Inc. 0.00% 16.70% 5.70% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dow Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Inc. N/A 50 9.78 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Dow Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dow Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Dow Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.90 2.58

With consensus target price of $54.14, Dow Inc. has a potential upside of 12.30%. The potential upside of the rivals is 45.93%. Given Dow Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dow Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dow Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dow Inc. -8.24% -3.43% -13.7% 0% 0% -2.73% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Dow Inc. had bearish trend while Dow Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dow Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Dow Inc.’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dow Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dow Inc.

Dividends

Dow Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dow Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Dow Inc.