Comparing of Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Both Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) compete on a level playing field in the Sporting Activities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports Inc. 2 1.62 N/A 0.15 13.70 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 28 1.72 N/A 0.78 38.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Dover Motorsports Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Dover Motorsports Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dover Motorsports Inc. and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.4% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.12 beta means Dover Motorsports Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dover Motorsports Inc. Its rival SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Dover Motorsports Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dover Motorsports Inc. and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is $32.57, which is potential 7.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.5% of Dover Motorsports Inc. shares and 86.89% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares. 15.3% are Dover Motorsports Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Motorsports Inc. 3.1% 1.01% -6.54% 2.56% -2.44% 6.38% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. -5.56% -0.94% 14.71% 14.45% 44.33% 38.39%

For the past year Dover Motorsports Inc. has weaker performance than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. beats Dover Motorsports Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne. In addition, the company operates its theme park under Shamu and Sea Rescue brand names. It owns and operates 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.