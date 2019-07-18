Comparing of Dover Corporation (DOV) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 92 2.00 N/A 3.90 24.68 Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.21 N/A 1.42 25.65

Demonstrates Dover Corporation and Raven Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dover Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Dover Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Raven Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 14.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dover Corporation has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Raven Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Raven Industries Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dover Corporation and Raven Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dover Corporation’s upside potential is 1.49% at a $98.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Dover Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Dover Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Raven Industries Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% Raven Industries Inc. -5.07% -5.24% -4.82% -18% -9.54% 0.86%

For the past year Dover Corporation was more bullish than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Raven Industries Inc.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.