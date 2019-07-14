Comparing of Dover Corporation (DOV) and Its Peers

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dover Corporation has 90.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Dover Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dover Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.50% 6.40% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Dover Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation N/A 91 24.68 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Dover Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dover Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Dover Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

With consensus price target of $98.67, Dover Corporation has a potential downside of -1.39%. The peers have a potential upside of 67.01%. Given Dover Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dover Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dover Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Dover Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dover Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dover Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dover Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Dover Corporation has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dover Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dover Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dover Corporation’s rivals beat Dover Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.