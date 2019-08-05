Comparing of Dover Corporation (DOV) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 94 1.88 N/A 4.16 23.26 General Electric Company 10 0.70 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Dover Corporation and General Electric Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dover Corporation and General Electric Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.47 beta indicates that Dover Corporation is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. General Electric Company has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Dover Corporation and General Electric Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 General Electric Company 2 7 3 2.25

Dover Corporation’s upside potential is 14.57% at a $103 average target price. Meanwhile, General Electric Company’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 8.70%. Based on the results given earlier, Dover Corporation is looking more favorable than General Electric Company, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dover Corporation and General Electric Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 59.8%. Dover Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, General Electric Company has 0.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year Dover Corporation has weaker performance than General Electric Company

Summary

Dover Corporation beats General Electric Company on 9 of the 10 factors.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.