Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.07 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$21.5 is Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 34.21%. Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average price target and a 141.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 41.6%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 47.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.