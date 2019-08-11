Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 34.70 N/A -2.66 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.