Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.23 N/A -2.66 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.58 N/A -0.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.