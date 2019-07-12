Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 33.29 N/A -2.66 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 299.06 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 161.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.