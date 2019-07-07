Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.68 N/A -2.66 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.87 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 109.54% and its consensus target price is $18.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares. 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dermira Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.