Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 28.12 N/A -2.66 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 86%. Insiders owned 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.