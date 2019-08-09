Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 33.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1157.45 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a -18.34% downside potential. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 166.14% and its average price target is $15.25. Based on the data given earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.