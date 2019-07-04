Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 34.77 N/A -2.66 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 85% respectively. 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.