Comparing of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.68 N/A -2.66 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 and its Quick Ratio is 23.3. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 102.95% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.