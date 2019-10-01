Comparing of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)

As Internet Information Providers companies, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 19.68 107.47M -0.32 0.00 58.com Inc. 54 1.17 99.36M 2.45 23.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DouYu International Holdings Limited and 58.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International Holdings Limited 1,192,785,793.56% 0% 0% 58.com Inc. 184,959,046.91% 11.6% 8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DouYu International Holdings Limited are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor 58.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. DouYu International Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DouYu International Holdings Limited and 58.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, 58.com Inc.’s consensus target price is $66.4, while its potential upside is 34.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DouYu International Holdings Limited and 58.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77% respectively. Comparatively, 58.com Inc. has 4.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04% 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4%

For the past year DouYu International Holdings Limited had bearish trend while 58.com Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors 58.com Inc. beats DouYu International Holdings Limited.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.