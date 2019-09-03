Comparing of Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) and Its Peers

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dorman Products Inc. has 82.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Dorman Products Inc. has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Dorman Products Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.80% 14.50% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Dorman Products Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. N/A 83 18.81 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Dorman Products Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Dorman Products Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Dorman Products Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 47.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dorman Products Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -15.53% -17.87% -14.1% -16.42% -2.44% -20.15% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. had bearish trend while Dorman Products Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dorman Products Inc. are 4.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Dorman Products Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dorman Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dorman Products Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Dorman Products Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dorman Products Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dorman Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dorman Products Inc.’s rivals beat Dorman Products Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.