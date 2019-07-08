Comparing of Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Both Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products Inc. 87 2.90 N/A 3.82 21.72 Gentex Corporation 22 3.39 N/A 1.62 13.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dorman Products Inc. and Gentex Corporation. Gentex Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dorman Products Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Dorman Products Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gentex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dorman Products Inc. and Gentex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5% Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23% 20.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Dorman Products Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Gentex Corporation’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dorman Products Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Gentex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gentex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dorman Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dorman Products Inc. and Gentex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Dorman Products Inc. is $70, with potential downside of -20.45%. Meanwhile, Gentex Corporation’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 2.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gentex Corporation looks more robust than Dorman Products Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of Dorman Products Inc. shares and 89.2% of Gentex Corporation shares. About 3.7% of Dorman Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Gentex Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorman Products Inc. -4.19% -10.78% -6.45% -0.55% 26.29% -7.8% Gentex Corporation -3.07% 2.08% 11.27% 1.33% -4.66% 9.45%

For the past year Dorman Products Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Gentex Corporation has 9.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Dorman Products Inc.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.