Comparing of Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Investments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals L.P. 18 0.00 31.33M 1.70 10.98 Mesabi Trust 23 0.00 13.11M 3.37 7.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mesabi Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals L.P. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals L.P. 172,427,077.60% 57.7% 55% Mesabi Trust 55,930,034.13% 215.1% 137.9%

Volatility & Risk

Dorchester Minerals L.P. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesabi Trust’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dorchester Minerals L.P. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Its competitor Mesabi Trust’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Dorchester Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesabi Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Dorchester Minerals L.P. shares and 18% of Mesabi Trust shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Dorchester Minerals L.P. shares. Comparatively, 0.26% are Mesabi Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorchester Minerals L.P. -5.45% 2.87% 1.91% 8.81% 1.08% 27.39% Mesabi Trust -3.21% -9.89% -7.31% 1.4% -2.29% 13.42%

For the past year Dorchester Minerals L.P. has stronger performance than Mesabi Trust

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Dorchester Minerals L.P. beats Mesabi Trust.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.