Comparing of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Donegal Group Inc. has 91.55% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Donegal Group Inc. has 3.42% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Donegal Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Donegal Group Inc.
|105,936,777.18%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Donegal Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Donegal Group Inc.
|13.74M
|13
|46.17
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Donegal Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Donegal Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.67
|1.84
|2.63
As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.57%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Donegal Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Donegal Group Inc.
|-0.29%
|7.5%
|0.07%
|-3.88%
|-12.91%
|16.61%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Donegal Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Donegal Group Inc.’s rivals beat Donegal Group Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
