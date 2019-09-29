Comparing of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Donegal Group Inc. has 91.55% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Donegal Group Inc. has 3.42% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Donegal Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 105,936,777.18% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Donegal Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13.74M 13 46.17 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Donegal Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Donegal Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Donegal Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc.’s rivals beat Donegal Group Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.