Comparing of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Since Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.49 N/A 0.30 46.17 Amerisafe Inc. 63 3.45 N/A 3.88 16.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Donegal Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. Amerisafe Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Donegal Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Amerisafe Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Amerisafe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Amerisafe Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was more bullish than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc. beats Donegal Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.