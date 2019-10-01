Comparing of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.86 125.72M 2.46 20.31 Honeywell International Inc. 166 3.09 687.09M 8.85 19.49

Table 1 highlights Donaldson Company Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Honeywell International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Donaldson Company Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Donaldson Company Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 252,449,799.20% 35.5% 14.7% Honeywell International Inc. 415,059,804.28% 38.4% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson Company Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Donaldson Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Honeywell International Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Donaldson Company Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Honeywell International Inc. is $189, which is potential 11.70% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Honeywell International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Donaldson Company Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.