Comparing of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Both Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.86 125.72M 2.46 20.31 Generac Holdings Inc. 78 2.51 61.31M 4.01 18.02

In table 1 we can see Donaldson Company Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Generac Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. is presently more expensive than Generac Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 252,095,448.17% 35.5% 14.7% Generac Holdings Inc. 78,804,627.25% 34.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson Company Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, Generac Holdings Inc. has 2.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Generac Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Donaldson Company Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Generac Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.75 average target price and a 3.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Donaldson Company Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 95.6%. About 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Generac Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Generac Holdings Inc.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Generac Holdings Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.