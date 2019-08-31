Comparing of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.11 N/A 2.46 20.31 CSW Industrials Inc. 63 2.78 N/A 2.99 23.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Donaldson Company Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc. CSW Industrials Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Donaldson Company Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CSW Industrials Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival CSW Industrials Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. CSW Industrials Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Donaldson Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Donaldson Company Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Donaldson Company Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Donaldson Company Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 81.9%. About 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. was less bullish than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Donaldson Company Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.