Comparing of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

We will be comparing the differences between Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.26 N/A 2.46 20.31 Colfax Corporation 28 0.77 N/A 0.71 38.82

In table 1 we can see Donaldson Company Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Donaldson Company Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Donaldson Company Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta means Donaldson Company Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. Its rival Colfax Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Donaldson Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Donaldson Company Inc. and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Donaldson Company Inc. has an average price target of $49, and a -2.87% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Colfax Corporation is $33.5, which is potential 16.93% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Colfax Corporation appears more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares and 19.87% of Colfax Corporation shares. Donaldson Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats Colfax Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.