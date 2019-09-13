Comparing of Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

We are comparing Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 2.94 N/A -5.39 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 48.11 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domo Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Domo Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 3 2.38

Domo Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a 46.71% upside potential. Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has an average target price of $86.67, with potential upside of 6.30%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 29.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Domo Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.