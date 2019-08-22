Comparing of Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Its Peers

As Application Software company, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Domo Inc. has 93% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Domo Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Domo Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.90% -49.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Domo Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. N/A 33 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Domo Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

Domo Inc. currently has an average price target of $46.17, suggesting a potential upside of 94.89%. The potential upside of the peers is 135.80%. Given Domo Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Domo Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Domo Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Domo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Domo Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Dividends

Domo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Domo Inc.’s peers beat Domo Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.